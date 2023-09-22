40 model villages to be set up in DG Khan

DG KHAN - More than 40 model vil­lages would be created here to ensure better cleanliness with sewer­age systems pretty at power with urban areas of the city.

A meeting following the agenda of “Now Vil­lages will Shine” is held here with Commission­er Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir in the chair.

Price Control, Adop­tive Schools, Excel Load Management, auction of disordered vehicles and waste material among other issues were dis­cussed in the meeting underlined with said agenda of Villages Will Shine. Commissioner on the occasion insisted on providing him a list of illegal housing colonies operating across the dis­trict to take action.

He directed to build­ing of hostels for wom­en in every district of the division.

He asked the con­cerned authority to build separate wash­rooms each for wom­en and men at petrol pumps every 20-km dis­tance on highways. He said DG Khan’s division grapes glaring position in the health and educa­tion sectors. However, he said it needed to be improved further.