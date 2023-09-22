40 model villages to be set up in DG Khan

DG KHAN - More than 40 model villages would be created here to ensure better cleanliness with sewerage systems pretty at power with urban areas of the city.
A meeting following the agenda of “Now Villages will Shine” is held here with Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir in the chair.
Price Control, Adoptive Schools, Excel Load Management, auction of disordered vehicles and waste material among other issues were discussed in the meeting underlined with said agenda of Villages Will Shine. Commissioner on the occasion insisted on providing him a list of illegal housing colonies operating across the district to take action.
He directed to building of hostels for women in every district of the division.
He asked the concerned authority to build separate washrooms each for women and men at petrol pumps every 20-km distance on highways. He said DG Khan’s division grapes glaring position in the health and education sectors. However, he said it needed to be improved further.