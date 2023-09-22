44 policemen served show-cause notices over negligence

FAISALABAD - The Police Department served show-cause notices on 44 policemen including three sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors over negligence and absence from duty.
A spokesperson for the Police Department said here Thursday that SSP Operations Dr Rizwan Ahmad held Orderly Room at Police Lines and issued show-cause notices to Sub-Inspectors Saqib Raza, Ali Akram Goraya and Muhammad Balal Tanveer. The ASIs included Muhammad Akram, Sakandar Hayyat, Muhammad Nasir, Nadeem Khalid.
The show-cause notices were also served on 37 constables and head-constables, which included Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Ramzan, Shahbaz Hussain, Ihsanullah, Ali Hassan, Muhammad Shahzad, etc.