44 policemen served show-cause notices over negligence

Our Staff Reporter
September 22, 2023
FAISALABAD  -  The Police Department served show-cause no­tices on 44 policemen including three sub-in­spectors, four assistant sub-inspectors over negligence and absence from duty.

A spokesperson for the Police Department said here Thursday that SSP Operations Dr Rizwan Ahmad held Orderly Room at Police Lines and issued show-cause notices to Sub-In­spectors Saqib Raza, Ali Akram Goraya and Mu­hammad Balal Tanveer. The ASIs included Mu­hammad Akram, Sakan­dar Hayyat, Muhammad Nasir, Nadeem Khalid.

The show-cause no­tices were also served on 37 constables and head-constables, which included Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Ramzan, Shahbaz Hussain, Ihsa­nullah, Ali Hassan, Mu­hammad Shahzad, etc.

