5th edition of Hindko dictionary published

Peshawar - The Gandhara Hindko Academy, Peshawar, has published the fifth edition of the Hindko-Urdu dictionary.

A press release mentioned that the two-volume dictionary consists of 2032 pages and includes over 100,000 words and expressions.

The latest edition is a continuation of the first lexicon prepared by the late Prof. Dr. Elahi Bakhsh Awan, who hailed from the walled city of Peshawar. He earned his doctorate in Linguistics 50 years ago from the University of London, England, after conducting extensive research on the phonology of the Hindko language.