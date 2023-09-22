There is a well known Quranic ‘Aya’ (part of Sura Al-Imran) which says, “And He honours whom He wills and He disgraces whom He wills”. There could not have been a better worldly endorsement of this Quranic verse than the spectacle of President Alvi administering oath of office to Qazi Faez Isa as new Chief Justice, against whom he had sent a reference to the Supreme Judicial Council for dismissal from service.

During the trial, not only Qazi Isa but his spouse also had to go through the mill to defend their position and ultimately, they were saved from the ignominy that was planned to be inflicted on them. The outcome also affirmed the ultimate reality reflected in the English proverb, ‘Man proposes God Disposes’. During the oath-taking ceremony, Qazi Isa asked his spouse also to stand by him which was a strong message to their ill-wishers that despite their devious machinations and malice, they stood vindicated and honoured. He set a new tradition by doing this but that probably was very much required under the circumstances.

He has taken over as chief judge of the land at a time when there is a general view that the apex court under Bandial was a divided house and some of the crucial issues which have had a debilitating impact on the political landscape of the country were taken up by the so-called like-minded judges to the exclusion of some of the most senior judges including QazI Faez Isa. Those judgments are viewed as a travesty of justice and allegedly smack of a tilt towards a particular political party. So much so the judges re-wrote the constitution—a territory which they are forbidden from traversing—while rendering an opinion on Article 63-A sought by President Alvi.

It is pertinent to point out that the Supreme Bar Council filed a review petition against the rendered opinion immediately after it was announced last June, but it never came up for hearing and is still pending in the SC. As against it, the petitions filed by Imran Khan were immediately fixed, heard, and decided in his favour.

The verdicts could have manifested the bias of the like-minded judges and some came under extensive criticism for their actions, particularly their friendly greetings towards certain defendants like Imran Khan. The fact that a full court was never summoned on issues of extreme national importance, despite being requested to by the sitting government, colleague judges and even the Pakistan Bar Council, is a matter of great concern.

It is gratifying to note that the new Chief Justice (CJ) has made an auspicious beginning by constituting a full court bench to hear the petitions against the Supreme Court Practices and Procedures Act 2023 in full view of the nation by allowing direct telecast of the proceedings. Though the case was adjourned until October 3, the positive outcome of the first days’ proceedings was that the bench vacated the stay on the Act imposed by the Bandial-led bench. The session was a ranting manifestation of the phrase that justice must not only be done but should be seen to be done.

What legacy Qazi Faez Isa leaves behind and how far he would be able to refurbish the image of the SC as the ultimate form of judgment could be assessed only after he completes his tenure. But considering his reputation as an upright judge believing in strict adherence to the constitution, it would not be wrong to expect that staying true to his reputation, he will preside over an epoch-making era in the judicial history of Pakistan. May it be so, because peace and progress of the nation are inextricably linked to the dispensation of justice without bias and in conformity with the spirit and sense of the constitution and laws promulgated by the parliament, which is the mother of all state institutions and represents the will of the people.