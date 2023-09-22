Accountability court gets record of 80 corruption cases

Balochistan NAB reopens 65 corruption references, 30 cases n NAB list includes references against Asif Zardari, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Shaukat Aziz, Ijaz Haroon, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Farzana Raja besides others.
ISLAMABAD/QUETTA - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday submitted the record of 80 references to the Registrar Office Accountability Court in light of the judgement of the Supreme Court, pertaining to the restoration of specific cases.
The NAB prosecutor shared the list of 80 references with the Registrar Office wherein the 26 cases were shifted to the relevant courts after scrutiny. The administrative judge Muhammad Bashir instructed the staff to apprise him about the cases against private, public office holders and government employees. The judge said that the prosecutor would inform the court that which was maintainable or not. The prosecutor said that they would present record of all cases before the court to ensure implementation on the judgment of the top court.
Later, the NAB produced the record of cases. The reference against former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani pertaining to corruption in universal services funds was sent to AC-II, Rental Power case against ex-prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and Benazir Income Support Reference was submitted to AC-III. Naudero Power Project reference against Pervez Ashraf and case pertaining All Pakistan Project Company, were also submitted to Act-III.
The NAB list included the references against Yousuf Raza Gillani, former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, former president Asif Ali Zardari pertaining to Park Lane, Kidney Hills case against Ijaz Haroon and cases against Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed.
Meanwhile, the Accountability Court served notices to Raja Pervez Ashraf in rental power case and noted that charges had already been framed against him in this case. Similarly, the court also sought arguments in reference against Farzana Raja. The same court also served notices to respondents in Lok Virsa corruption reference against Robina Khalid and others. The court also summoned the co-accused in person in the case.
Also, the Balochistan National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted details of 65 corruption references and around 30 cases of corruption to the accountability court, Quetta. In the light of the decision of the Supreme Court, more than 65 references against former and present parliamentarians, bureaucrats and other influential persons including three former chief ministers of Balochistan had been restored.
In compliance with the apex court’s order of striking down some sections of the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) of 1999 by the previous government, the NAB Balochistan also reopened over 30 inquiries and investigations.
The bureau filed an application with the court asking to initiate legal proceedings as per apex court judgment.
On the orders of Director General NAB Balochistan, the legal team of NAB had submitted the files of about 65 cases in the Accountability Court. “Legal action on more than 65 references, and over 30 cases of inquiries and investigations have once again started,” the sources said adding that three former chief ministers were among others who had been benefited the amendment made in the previous regime would be facing court proceedings.
The DG NAB Balochistan has issued orders for immediate action on more than 30 inquiries and investigations.
It may be recalled that during the previous government, progress on hundreds of cases involving corruption of billions of rupees was stopped by amendments in the NAB laws. After the Supreme Court’s recent decision, in a high-level meeting presided over by Chairman NAB, instructions were issued to the heads of all regional NAB’s to resume the cases closed after the amendments in the NAB laws. Among the reopened cases are former chief ministers, several parliamentarians, grade 20 and 21 officers and several influential figures.
Apart from this, legal action has also been initiated against several housing societies that have been defrauding the public.
It merits mentioning here that among the three accountability courts in Balochistan, one accountability court has been abolished following the orders of the former government, while the appointment of a respected judge has been implemented recently for one of the two accountability courts and the judge of the other court is yet to be appointed.