Adulterated milk being sold in Changa Manga

CHANGA MANGA - In Changa Manga and its surroundings, the sale of adulterated and chemically mixed milk is going on rampant. Bakeries and milkmen are selling this polluted milk. Citizens are suffering from various types of life-threatening diseases due to the use of chemical-laced milk, while the food department has been sleeping for a long time. If this situation continues, the day is not far when the use of this non-standard milk will increase the glory of the hospitals and those who mix the milk and sell it will be engaged in building empires. That a strict crackdown should be implemented against the adulteration mafia and adulterated milk should be provided to the people.