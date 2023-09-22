Friday, September 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Adulterated milk being sold in Changa Manga

Our Staff Reporter
September 22, 2023
International, Newspaper

CHANGA MANGA   -  In Changa Manga and its surroundings, the sale of adulterated and chemically mixed milk is going on rampant. Bakeries and milkmen are selling this polluted milk. Citizens are suffering from various types of life-threatening diseases due to the use of chemical-laced milk, while the food department has been sleeping for a long time. If this situation continues, the day is not far when the use of this non-standard milk will increase the glory of the hospitals and those who mix the milk and sell it will be engaged in building empires. That a strict crackdown should be implemented against the adulteration mafia and adulterated milk should be provided to the people.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1695358673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023