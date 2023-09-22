All about sadism

It is a sad reality that some individuals derive pleasure from the suffering of others. Did you know that this is considered a mental disorder? A mentally healthy person with empathy would never find joy in someone else’s pain. Such pleasure derived from inflicting pain and humiliation on others is termed sadism, and it encompasses the act of bullying and demeaning others.
You may have seen in old Bollywood movies how two gladiators would fight, and the crowd would revel in it. Unfortunately, today, we witness similar scenes in the streets, where two individuals fight, and instead of intervening, more people watch and record the spectacle on their mobile phones.
Furthermore, it is not uncommon to find people rejoicing in others’ misfortune or even their demise. Some attribute it to karma or the justice of nature, but finding happiness in others’ suffering is not acceptable. If someone continues to revel in others’ losses, they may be exhibiting signs of sadism, which is a cause for concern.
It is essential to understand that indulging in sadistic tendencies is not appropriate for any human being. We are all subject to the same fate, and today’s pain may tomorrow befall us or those we love. Therefore, it is crucial to cultivate happiness in ourselves and spread it to others.
Let us remember that all humans are governed by a higher power, and we should strive for empathy and kindness. Finding joy in others’ pain is contrary to our shared values and humanity.
PARVEZ MOULA BAKHSH,
Karachi.