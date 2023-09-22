All about sadism

It is a sad reality that some indi­viduals derive pleasure from the suffering of others. Did you know that this is considered a mental disorder? A mentally healthy per­son with empathy would never find joy in someone else’s pain. Such pleasure derived from inflict­ing pain and humiliation on others is termed sadism, and it encom­passes the act of bullying and de­meaning others.

You may have seen in old Bol­lywood movies how two gladia­tors would fight, and the crowd would revel in it. Unfortunately, today, we witness similar scenes in the streets, where two individ­uals fight, and instead of inter­vening, more people watch and record the spectacle on their mo­bile phones.

Furthermore, it is not uncom­mon to find people rejoicing in others’ misfortune or even their demise. Some attribute it to karma or the justice of nature, but finding happiness in others’ suffering is not acceptable. If someone contin­ues to revel in others’ losses, they may be exhibiting signs of sadism, which is a cause for concern.

It is essential to understand that indulging in sadistic tendencies is not appropriate for any human being. We are all subject to the same fate, and today’s pain may tomorrow befall us or those we love. Therefore, it is crucial to cul­tivate happiness in ourselves and spread it to others.

Let us remember that all humans are governed by a higher power, and we should strive for empathy and kindness. Finding joy in oth­ers’ pain is contrary to our shared values and humanity.

PARVEZ MOULA BAKHSH,

Karachi.