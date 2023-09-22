Friday, September 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Anne Hathaway gets candid about aging says ‘it’s another word for living’

News Desk
September 22, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON - Recently, Anne Hathaway talked about her thoughts on aging, beauty, and how she feels when she receives inadvertent praises. In an interview with Today, Anne discussed how, even though she doesn’t give it much thought, people keep telling her that “she is aging gracefully.” The actress, who has partnered with the high-end skincare brand Shiseido, holds the opinion that “aging is just another word for living.” The Devil Wears Prada star told the outlet that she first entered the Hollywood in late 1990s, as a young girl, it was a “very different era.” When the Ocean’s 8 star was named Shiseido’s new brand ambassador, she was ecstatic to hear that the slogan for the advertising campaign would be “potential has no age.”

Tags:

News Desk

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1695278937.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023