Anne Hathaway gets candid about aging says ‘it’s another word for living’

LONDON - Recently, Anne Hathaway talked about her thoughts on aging, beauty, and how she feels when she receives inadvertent praises. In an interview with Today, Anne discussed how, even though she doesn’t give it much thought, people keep telling her that “she is aging gracefully.” The actress, who has partnered with the high-end skincare brand Shiseido, holds the opinion that “aging is just another word for living.” The Devil Wears Prada star told the outlet that she first entered the Hollywood in late 1990s, as a young girl, it was a “very different era.” When the Ocean’s 8 star was named Shiseido’s new brand ambassador, she was ecstatic to hear that the slogan for the advertising campaign would be “potential has no age.”