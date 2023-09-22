Asif Zardari meets Ch Shujat in Lahore

LAHORE - As part of his ongo­ing political activities in Lahore, the Presi­dent of Pakistan Peo­ples Party Parliamen­tarians Asif Ali Zardari paid a visit to the res­idence of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujat Hus­sain on Thursday night.

The primary objec­tive of this visit was to engage in discussions concerning the pre­vailing political sce­nario in anticipation of the upcoming elections. During his time at Chaudhry Shujat Hussain’s residence, Zardari also took the opportunity to inquire about the latter’s health. Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafi Hussain were also present.

Although a source within the PPP attempted to downplay the meeting, characterizing it as more of a social gathering than a political one, a PML-Q leader, however, revealed that the two leaders did indeed delve into discussions about the current political landscape and the prospects of forming alliances in the forthcoming elections.

For the past week, Asif Ali Zardari has been sta­tioned in Lahore engaging in discussions with party members on various organizational mat­ters. Also, it has become a customary practice that whenever he is in Lahore, he pays a visit to the re­spected veteran politician from Gujrat.

It is noteworthy that Zardari’s previous meetings with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, particularly those preceding the regime change in Punjab last year garnered substantial media attention due to the charged political climate prevailing at that time.