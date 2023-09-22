Asif Zardari meets Ch Shujat in Lahore

LAHORE - As part of his ongoing political activities in Lahore, the President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari paid a visit to the residence of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussain on Thursday night.
The primary objective of this visit was to engage in discussions concerning the prevailing political scenario in anticipation of the upcoming elections. During his time at Chaudhry Shujat Hussain’s residence, Zardari also took the opportunity to inquire about the latter’s health. Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafi Hussain were also present.
Although a source within the PPP attempted to downplay the meeting, characterizing it as more of a social gathering than a political one, a PML-Q leader, however, revealed that the two leaders did indeed delve into discussions about the current political landscape and the prospects of forming alliances in the forthcoming elections.
For the past week, Asif Ali Zardari has been stationed in Lahore engaging in discussions with party members on various organizational matters. Also, it has become a customary practice that whenever he is in Lahore, he pays a visit to the respected veteran politician from Gujrat.
It is noteworthy that Zardari’s previous meetings with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, particularly those preceding the regime change in Punjab last year garnered substantial media attention due to the charged political climate prevailing at that time.