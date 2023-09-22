Balochistan govt appoints medico-legal officers in hospitals

QUETTA - The Balochistan government has appointed medico-legal officers in the district head­quarters hospitals and ma­jor government hospitals in Quetta to deal with medico-legal cases in the province.

The Health Department would initiate training cours­es for the newly appointed medico-legal officers at the forensic department of Bo­lan Medical Complex Quetta in the first week of October to impart basic knowledge among doctors regarding medico-legal laws.

The provincial govern­ment has issued instructions to the newly appointed med­ico-legal officers to issue im­mediate medical reports of the victims which should be handled in accordance with the law, a news release said.

The Balochistan Health Department has also formu­lated a committee under the supervision of Dr Samiullah Kakar to improve the medi­co-legal services in the prov­ince. The committee would supervise the medico-legal matters and submit the re­ports to higher authority.

The appointment of med­ico-legal officers will enable the investigation of serious crimes and the provision of medical assistance in legal matters at the local level.

The Health Department has offered consultation from all stakeholders to share their expertise to bring improvements in Medico-legal Cases (MLC) department of Civil Hospital and Bolan Medical Complex Quetta to prepare MLC and Post-mortem reports ac­cording to law.