Balochistan govt appoints medico-legal officers in hospitals

QUETTA - The Balochistan government has appointed medico-legal officers in the district headquarters hospitals and major government hospitals in Quetta to deal with medico-legal cases in the province.
The Health Department would initiate training courses for the newly appointed medico-legal officers at the forensic department of Bolan Medical Complex Quetta in the first week of October to impart basic knowledge among doctors regarding medico-legal laws.
The provincial government has issued instructions to the newly appointed medico-legal officers to issue immediate medical reports of the victims which should be handled in accordance with the law, a news release said.
The Balochistan Health Department has also formulated a committee under the supervision of Dr Samiullah Kakar to improve the medico-legal services in the province. The committee would supervise the medico-legal matters and submit the reports to higher authority.
The appointment of medico-legal officers will enable the investigation of serious crimes and the provision of medical assistance in legal matters at the local level.
The Health Department has offered consultation from all stakeholders to share their expertise to bring improvements in Medico-legal Cases (MLC) department of Civil Hospital and Bolan Medical Complex Quetta to prepare MLC and Post-mortem reports according to law.