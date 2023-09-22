Call to introduce climate change in school curriculum

KARACHI - Participants in a workshop stressed the need to incorporate climate change and the environment into the curriculum, build capacity and coordination among all stakeholders, and pool technical and financial resources to ensure effective responses to the impacts of climate change. The workshop titled ‘Education, Training, and Public Aareness on Climate Change’ held here on Thursday was organized by WWF Pakistan as part of activities being carried out for the preparation of Pakistan’s Third National Communication on Climate Change. Representatives of different government departments and agencies, national and international non-governmental organizations, civil society activists, media persons, and other stakeholders participated in the workshop.