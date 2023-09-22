Friday, September 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Call to introduce climate change in school curriculum

STAFF REPORT
September 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Participants in a workshop stressed the need to incorporate climate change and the environment into the curriculum, build capacity and coordination among all stakeholders, and pool technical and financial resources to ensure effective responses to the impacts of climate change. The workshop titled ‘Education, Training, and Public Aareness on Climate Change’ held here on Thursday was organized by WWF Pakistan as part of activities being carried out for the preparation of Pakistan’s Third National Communication on Climate Change. Representatives of different government departments and agencies, national and international non-governmental organizations, civil society activists, media persons, and other stakeholders participated in the workshop. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1695278937.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023