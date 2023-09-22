Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets USPBC Delegation

The U.S. corporate sector must look at ways and means to further enhance its very long and productive relationship with Pakistan, said the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar while addressing a delegation of the U.S. Pakistan Business Council (USPBC), on the sidelines of annual session of United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday evening.



The Prime Minister said attracting foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy was government’s top priority. The government was focused on creating a business friendly environment and would welcome all suggestions.



The Prime Minister emphasized that the government believed in no-holds-barred foreign investment regime, and had constituted the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to facilitate foreign investors, bolster their confidence and expedite project implementation in priority areas of agriculture, IT, energy and minerals & mining.



The Caretaker Prime Minister in particular identified agriculture, tech sector including fintech, pharmaceuticals and health, and digital banking sectors where the U.S. companies could enhance their investments in Pakistan.



Ms. Esperanza Jelalian, President USPBC congratulated the Caretaker Prime Minister on assuming office and assured that USPBC will continue to engage with the government of Pakistan to seek mutually beneficial ways of enhancing cooperation.



In their remarks, the USPBC members briefed the Caretaker Prime Minister on their businesses in Pakistan and plans to enhance their presence in the Pakistani market.