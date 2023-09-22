CM Mohsin admires facilities provided at China hospital

LAHORE - The Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday embarked on a visit to the largest General Hospital located in Yinchuan, a prominent city within China’s Ningxia province. Pun­jab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Za­man accompanied the chief minister as well as representatives from the Pakistan Embassy in China. During this visit, officials from the Ningxia Hos­pital provided Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi with a comprehensive overview of the hospital’s available facilities and operational procedures. Notably, the Ningxia General Hospital boasts an impressive capacity of 3,500 beds. CM Mohsin Naqvi engaged in meaningful discussions with the medical practitio­ners and paramedical staff working at the Ningxia General Hospital. He personally inspected various sections of the hospi­tal, including the reception area, wards, and specialized departments. Further­more, he took the opportunity to observe the accommodations provided for doc­tors and paramedical staff. In addition to these inspections, CM Mohsin Naqvi paid close attention to critical areas such as the blood sample collection room, the medical supply store, and the emer­gency ward. He also conducted a thor­ough examination of the ambulance fleet, which was equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment. The lat­est machinery and treatment equip­ment available at the hospital did not escape his scrutiny. CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed his admiration for the com­mendable management staff at one of Ningxia’s largest General Hospitals, deeming them worthy of emulation. Drawing a parallel with his recent vis­it to Uzbekistan, he highlighted that he had assessed the facilities at an­other foreign hospital and was eager to apply the lessons learned to en­hance medical services within Pun­jab. He reaffirmed his commitment to improving healthcare facilities in Punjab, with a focus on aligning them with the standards set by the Ningxia government. Additionally, CM Moh­sin Naqvi took the time to interact with Pakistani nationals employed at the Ningxia General Hospital. He engaged in meaningful discussions with them, sharing insights and perspectives to further enhance the collaboration and exchange of knowl­edge between the two nations in the field of healthcare.

PAK DELEGATION ATTENDS CHINA-ARAB STATES EXPO

A reception was hosted to honor the foreign delegates who took part in the 6th China-Arab States Expo, which was held in the capital city of Yinchuan within the Chinese province of Ningxia.

The delegation from the Punjab gov­ernment, consisting of Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, and Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil, actively par­ticipated in this significant event. Dur­ing their attendance at the 6th China-Arab States Expo, the Punjab ministers engaged in productive meetings with officials from the Ningxia province, as well as with representatives of the Communist Party. Additionally, they had the opportunity to interact with members of the Arab country delega­tions who were also taking part in the Expo. Provincial Minister SM Tanveer expressed optimism regarding the visit to China, highlighting its poten­tial to bring about valuable opportu­nities and improved amenities for the people of Punjab. The reception cer­emony featured a captivating Chinese cultural showcase, where Chinese art­ists enthralled the attendees with their remarkable performances.