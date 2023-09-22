Commissioner asks district admin Matiari for cooperation with ECP

HYDERABAD - The Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Haider Shah has asked the heads of all district departments of Matiari to extend full cooperation to Election Commission of Pakistan regarding selection of schools for setting up the polling station for coming general elections. Presiding over the meeting at the Deputy Commissioner Secretariat Matiari on Thursday, the Commissioner directed the district officers of the Education Works to provide all necessary facilities to the ECP officers. All departments are responsible to provide all required facilities to ECP for conduct of free, fair and transparent election, he added. The Commissioner was informed that 378 Polling Station will be established with deployment of 4548 polling staff for 410045 male and female voters who will exercise their right of franchise for the election of one National Assembly and two Sindh Provincial Assembly members from Matiari district in the coming general election. The District Election Commissioner Masood Qureshi informed that out of selected 378 polling station, no facility is available in 38 buildings where the polling stations will also be established. Meanwhile, the Commissioner also emphasized the need to extend cooperation to HESCO officers in respect of their operation against power theft.

A suitable place should be provided to HECO management for setting ip the facilitation centre for resolving issues of customers, he added.

The Executive Engineer HESCO informed the meeting that during ongoing operation, 3,226 illegal connections have so far been discontinued with the registration of six FIRs The applications have been forwarded to the concerned Police Station for the registration of more 50 FIRs, he said and informed that HESCO high ups have placed the services of two Sub-Divisional Officers on charge of patronizing the power theft in the district.

The Commissioner also directed the officers of Health Department to take the initiative against all those medical and paramedical staff of the government hospitals and health centres who found absent from their duties.