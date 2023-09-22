Conquerors clinch Women’s U19 T20 Tournament title

LAHORE-Conquerors inflicted a heavy eight-wicket defeat on Challengers to win the Women’s U19 T20 Tournament title at Lahore Country Club, Muridke on Thursday.

Conquerors, who bagged the winning prize money of PKR500,000, have had a near perfect run in the five-team tournament, winning three of the four league stage matches before securing a comprehensive victory in the final. Strikers’ Areesha Ansari was named player of the tournament for topping the batting charts with 131 runs at an average over 43 and a strike rate of 102. She also took four wickets in as many matches.

As part of the PCB’s initiative to encourage the young cricketers, the best performers of the tournament were awarded kit bags. Muqadas Bukhari, who finished as top wicket-taker with seven wickets in five games, was named best bowler. Samiya Afsar of Stars was named best batter for 118 runs in four matches, Conquerors captain Zaib-un-Nisa was named the best fielder for eight catches, and her teammate Muskan Abid was adjudged the best wicket-keeper for five dismissals. Runners up, Challengers, bagged PKR300,000.