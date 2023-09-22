Court acquits Captain (retd) Safdar in 2 cases

LAHORE - A local court on Thursday acquitted Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime min­ister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, in two different cases of hate speech and scuffle with police. Judicial Magistrate Bilal Munir Warraich acquitted Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar while allowing the ac­quittal applications filed by him in both cases. The court had reserved its verdict on acquittal applica­tions after hearing arguments of the parties. Captain (retired) Safdar had submitted that the prosecution failed to present any witness against him despite sev­eral opportunities by the court. He pleaded with the court to acquit him as it would be fruitless to contin­ue trial in these circumstances. Islampura police had registered both cases against Captain (retired) Mu­hammad Safdar. It was alleged that the accused and others scuffled with the police during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz Sharif at an accountability court in 2019. A case was registered under sections 353, 186, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).