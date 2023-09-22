Court acquits Captain (retd) Safdar in 2 cases

LAHORE - A local court on Thursday acquitted Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, in two different cases of hate speech and scuffle with police. Judicial Magistrate Bilal Munir Warraich acquitted Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar while allowing the acquittal applications filed by him in both cases. The court had reserved its verdict on acquittal applications after hearing arguments of the parties. Captain (retired) Safdar had submitted that the prosecution failed to present any witness against him despite several opportunities by the court. He pleaded with the court to acquit him as it would be fruitless to continue trial in these circumstances. Islampura police had registered both cases against Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar. It was alleged that the accused and others scuffled with the police during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz Sharif at an accountability court in 2019. A case was registered under sections 353, 186, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).