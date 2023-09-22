Court denies bail to blast facilitator

PESHAWAR - A local court has denied bail to the individual who aided the suicide bomber responsible for the tragic mosque bombing at the Peshawar Police Lines in January of this year.

A spokesperson for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) stated that Imtiaz, also known as Tora Shpa, had his bail application rejected by the Anti-Terrorism Court and has been remanded into custody.

In March, the CTD informed the media of Imtiaz Khan’s arrest. He had received training as a suicide bomber and was prepared to carry out the attack himself if the primary bomber, known as Qari, failed to execute the assault.

More than 90 people lost their lives in the devastating suicide blast in January, mostly police personnel, while around 200 others were injured.