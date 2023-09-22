Court orders case filing against cop over extortion

Mardan - The Additional Session Judge (ASJ), Fida Muhammad Khan, issued an order on Thursday instructing the police to register a case against the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and other constables for the illegal arrest of an individual.

According to police sources, Hijrat Wali, son of Shah Wali, submitted a petition under section 22-A with the ASJ. In his petition, he stated that on July 15 this year, he and his companion, Huzaifa, were at Garhi Kapura village when ASI Wasim Bacha, Constable Abdullah, and Driver- Constable Sirtaj from Garhi Kapura police station conducted a body search and confiscated Rs 17,000 from them.

Wali and his companion alleged that the police also subjected them to physical abuse without cause. They claimed that, without reason, the police detained them overnight in the Garhi Kapura police station and further extorted an additional Rs 7,000 from them.