Crisis may cause closure of merged dists’ hospitals

KHAR - In the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hospitals face a fund shortage that may lead to their closure soon.

Official sources in the health department said that in 2018, the KP government handed over control of seven hospitals located in various merged districts to Trans-Continental Pharma (TCP), a healthcare management company, under a public-private partnership. However, TCP has been unable to pay salaries to the hospitals’ employees for several months.

These hospitals include Sheikh Fatima Model Hospital, Toi Khullah Category D, Darazida Category D, Kurma Alizai Category D, Bajaur Pashat Category D, Mamond Category D, and Nawagai Category D Hospital.

Sources stated that the reason for not paying employees their salaries is the health department’s inability to provide the millions in funds required by TCP. They acknowledge the difficulties faced by everyone involved and emphasize that the issue cannot be resolved without the necessary funds.