DC directs WASA, HDA for taking effective measures to deal emergency  

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi on Thursday visited different pumping stations of the city and directed the administration of Wasa and HDA to take effective measures to deal with any emergency situation during rain. He visited Tulsi Das Pumping Station City, Pumping Station Latifabad Unit No. 2, and Qasim Pumping Station 1 where he directed concerned officers to play their role in dealing with any kind of emergency so that the general public could not be affected adding that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. He also directed MD Wasa to ensure the regular supply of diesel for generators so that the machinery of pumping stations could be kept functional. The concerned officers also presents during the visit