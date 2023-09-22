DC reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi  

LARKANA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Jaweed Ahmed Kumbhar on Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the celebration of Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi. The meeting was informed that the security and traffic arrangements will be made by SSP Larkana under Police contingency plan. DC urged upon the representatives of Police and Rangers that all-out efforts should be made to ensure the law and order situation and flow of smooth traffic in the district on the occasion. He also called upon the Ulema of all sects and the people of every walk of life to play their role in this regard and create an atmosphere of brotherhood and unity on the occasion.

DC directed all the Municipal Officers and officials of the local bodies department Larkana to ensure the cleanliness and remove the encroachments from the routes of the procession of Jashan-e-Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, besides the lighting arrangements ensured.

The WAPDA/SEPCO authority will also ensure a smooth supply of electricity on the occasion. It was also decided that the DHO Larkana, Medical Superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana, and District Support Manager PPHI will set up medical camps wherever required and doctors in taluka hospitals and Chandka Medical College Hospital.

Expressing his views on the occasion, SSP Larkana said that DSP and Inspector will be with the procession to monitor the processions on the first day of 12th Rabi so that they can be provided full security. He further said that along with this, it is also the responsibility of everyone to keep an eye on miscreants in the processions and gatherings, so that no law and order problem arises. The meeting also decided that the control rooms will be established at DC office as well as other concerned offices.