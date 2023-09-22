Delegation of APPNA Calls on the Caretaker Prime Minister

A delegation of Association of Physicians of Pakistani-descent of North America (APPNA), led by its President Dr. Arshad Rehan, called on the Caretaker Prime Minister Mr. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Thursday afternoon.



The Caretaker Prime Minister appreciated APPNA’s social welfare, educational and medical relief missions and programmes in Pakistan, and commended President APPNA Dr. Arshad Rehan for APPNA’s positive role in spearheading the message of unity and solidarity among Pakistani-American community. He invited APPNA to invest in health tourism, medical and para-medical education, training and skill development sectors in Pakistan.



The Caretaker Prime Minister reiterated that over one million strong Pakistani-Americans were an asset for Pakistan and their contribution in country’s national development was fully recognized. He expressed confidence that the Pakistani American diaspora will continue to contribute in Pakistan’s socio-economic progress through their remittances, investments and philanthropic work.

The Caretaker Prime Minister said that diaspora was Pakistan’s face in the US and a valuable bridge for further strengthening Pakistan-US ties. He assured APPNA delegation of Government’s firm resolve to facilitate Pakistani diaspora all around the World.



President APPNA Dr. Arshad Rehan, on behalf of APPNA members, expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the call-on and briefed the Prime Minister on APPNA’s continued work in social welfare, educational and medical domains in Pakistan.