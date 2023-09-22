Dr Amjad Saqib appointed BISP chairman

The caretaker federal government on Friday appointed Dr Amjad Saqib as Chairman of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

President Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Dr Amjad Saqib.

Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment under section 53 of Benazir Income Support Program Act 2010.

Founder of microfinance programme Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work in poverty alleviation.

For this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, 343 candidates from around the world were nominated.

Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr Amjad said that his services are beyond such awards and they are purely for the sake of Allah.