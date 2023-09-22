Friday, September 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dr Amjad Saqib appointed BISP chairman

Dr Amjad Saqib appointed BISP chairman
Web Desk
7:06 PM | September 22, 2023
National

The caretaker federal government on Friday appointed Dr Amjad Saqib as Chairman of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

President Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Dr Amjad Saqib.

Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment under section 53 of Benazir Income Support Program Act 2010.

Founder of microfinance programme Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work in poverty alleviation.

For this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, 343 candidates from around the world were nominated.

Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr Amjad said that his services are beyond such awards and they are purely for the sake of Allah.

Tags:

Web Desk

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1695358673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023