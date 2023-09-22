Drug shortage

Turbat, the largest city in Makran, grapples with a severe drug problem. The residents of Turbat are deeply entangled in the drug trade, a grave issue that permeates the community. Even the youth have fallen victim to this menace, with children becoming ensnared in drug use. It is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to curb this illicit drug trade.
Statistics reveal a grim reality, with 55% of deaths in Turbat attributed to drug addiction and 45% of the population engaged in drug-related activities. The impact of drugs on the lives of Turbat’s people is devastating, leading to widespread destruction.
We urge the government of Balochistan to take decisive action to address this issue and bring an end to this crisis. The question remains: Is it possible?
SAJID ALI SHUGRULLAH,
Balgater.