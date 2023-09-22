Friday, September 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Drug shortage

September 22, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Turbat, the largest city in Makran, grapples with a se­vere drug problem. The residents of Turbat are deeply entangled in the drug trade, a grave issue that permeates the community. Even the youth have fallen victim to this menace, with children be­coming ensnared in drug use. It is the responsibility of law enforce­ment agencies to curb this illicit drug trade.

Statistics reveal a grim reality, with 55% of deaths in Turbat at­tributed to drug addiction and 45% of the population engaged in drug-related activities. The im­pact of drugs on the lives of Tur­bat’s people is devastating, leading to widespread destruction.

We urge the government of Balo­chistan to take decisive action to address this issue and bring an end to this crisis. The question re­mains: Is it possible?

SAJID ALI SHUGRULLAH,

Balgater.

Past in Perspective

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1695278937.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023