Durrani active for reconciliation between PTI, authoritative elements

ISLAMABAD - In an important political devel­opment, former federal minister and senior politician Muham­mad Ali Durrani has become ac­tive and started reconciliation between PTI and the authorita­tive elements and presented his formula based on few points with President Dr Arif Alvi.

The formula is primarily meant for future of Pakistan, sus­tainable democracy and the role of military. “Mr. Muhammad Ali Durrani called on President Arif Alvi in Awan e Sadar and dis­cussed latest political situation in the country “ a short state­ment from the president house said. According to sources Dur­rani discussed a formula regard­ing political future of PTI chief Imran Khan with President Alvi.

According to sources Dur­rani shared few points with the president as a way forward for greater reconciliation between PTI and the powerful elements. According to sources President Alvi heard the points presented by Durrani and assured him that after due consideration he would respond to him. Credible sources said Durrani’s points which have full support of establishment were meant for greater recon­ciliation with PTI but without Imran Khan. Later, after meet­ing the president, Durrani held meeting with senior PTI leader Asad Qaisar and discussed his formula as well as meeting with the president. Qaisar, according to sources, assured Durrani of a positive response after discuss­ing it with the party leadership.

Formula is also expected to be shared with PTI chief Imran Khan through his lawyers in Attock jail. Sources said if Dur­rani’s formula is accepted both by President Alvi and PTI it will bring back PTI into main stream politics and it will be able to contest upcoming general elec­tions without any fear and pres­sure. However, former speaker Asad Qaisar while discussing this formula, told Durrani that PTI without Imran Khan was nothing. And future elections would be incomplete without participation of Imran Khan.