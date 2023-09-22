Friday, September 22, 2023
Eight terrorists killed, five arrested in KP operations: ISPR
Our Staff Reporter
September 22, 2023
RAWALPINDI  -  At least eight terrorists were killed and five others, including their fa­cilitators, apprehended in intel­ligence based operations in Ban­nu and North Waziristan districts on Thursday. According to the In­ter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during conduct of first operation in Jani Khel area of Bannu District, in­tense fire exchange took place be­tween own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, six terrorists were sent to hell while five were apprehend­ed. These terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, including facilitation of Motorcycle Borne Suicide attack on a military convoy at Jani Khel on 31st of the last month, in which nine brave sons of soil laid their lives.

In another operation in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan District, two terrorists were sent to hell in a fierce encounter between secu­rity forces and terrorists. Weap­ons and ammunition were also re­covered from the killed terrorists. Sanitization of the surrounding ar­eas is being carried out to neutral­ize any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Security forces of Pa­kistan remain determined to elimi­nate the menace of terrorism.

Our Staff Reporter

