Fatima murder case: SHC grants interim bail to Fayyaz Shah

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE-Sindh High Court’s circuit bench of Hyderabad has granted interim bail to Pir Fayyaz Shah, an accused of Fatima murder case on Thursday. The high court bench has granted six days’ bail to Fayyaz Shah and restrained police from his arrest in murder case of child maid Fatima at Ranipur Haveli. Key accused of the case Asad Shah and another accused Imtiaz Meerani have been arrested, while Hina Shah, a co-accused and wife of Asad Shah yet to be arrested by police.

Investigation officer of the murder case was recently changed twice in a day, but the police have failed to open the pin code of the mobile phone of Asad Shah. Khairpur Police recently conducted raid in Defence Society of Karachi in search of two accused of the murder. Police raided residence of the family of influential Pirs of Ranipur at Khayaban-e-Shamsher for arrest of Hina Shah and Fayyaz Shah, at the residence of Niaz Shah, a brother of Fayyaz Shah. Child maid Fatima was died in gruesome conditions in the Haveli of Asad Shah in August, and a video of her death went viral on social media.

ATC grants 5-day physical

remand of accused

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted five days physical remand of accused Asad Shah and co-accused, Imtiaz Meerasi in the murder case of child maid Fatima Phuriro. The investigation officer produced accused Asad Shah and his facilitator Imtiaz Meerasi before the court of Badar Qazi today. The investigation officer pleaded for 15 days’ physical remand of the accused. However, the ATC judge approved a five-day remand of the accused in the murder case. The police on Wednesday released four accused including, SHO Ameer Chang, Dr Fatah Memon and Dr Ali Hasan Wasan. in the murder case of Fatima Phuriro who died in the Haveli of Ranipur.

The investigating officer claimed that the suspects were set free as they were not named in the FIR.

Despite the passage of almost five weeks, co-accused Hina Shah, who is the wife of accused Asad Shah, has not been arrested.

Ejaz Khaskhali, a driver of Hina Shah, was arrested from Karachi by Khairpur Police while 11 others were also taken into custody from Asad’s residence.

The 10-year-old Fatima had died in the Haveli of Asad Shah and the video of her tragic death went viral on social media.

The postmortem report confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused, according to DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani. After the incident, the police arrested the accused Asad Shah.