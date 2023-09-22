Girls of Khanewal colleges win 5 medals in Higher Education Punjab Inter-collegiate Sports events

KHANEWAL - Girls from colleges of district Khanewal won five medals in Higher Education Punjab Inter-collegiate Sports events. The students won sil­ver and bronze medals in gymnastic, badminton and discus throw. The district administration organised a ceremony in honour of the students for their outstanding achievements in sports events. Khanewal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Ha­mid Sindhu distributed medals and prizes. Additional Deputy Commis­sioner Revenue (ADCR) Azuba Azim, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadaf Akbar, DSO Muhammad Hafeez and officers of department of colleges were also present. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the chil­dren of Khanewal have made the dis­trict famous by achieving great suc­cess in Punjab level competitions. “I am happy that the children here have a lot of talent. The children here are making the name of their region in education as well as in sports. The district administration will sponsor to bring out the talent in sports,” he maintained.