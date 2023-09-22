Governor urges youth to focus on positives in society

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has urged the youth of the country to focus on positives in society as negativity leads to despair. Addressing the opening ceremony of the 13th National Youth Peace Festival 2023 titled “Aspira­tions of the Youth for a Democratic, Peaceful and Harmonious Pakistan” at a local hotel on Wednes­day, he said, “The young generation is our future and most valuable asset,” adding that they will take Pakistan to new heights of success and prosperity. A large number of young leaders from across the country were pres­ent. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said besides educating the youth, there is need to inculcate positive character traits in the youth. He said that in modern era, technology and collaboration are vital to success. He further emphasized the im­portance of tolerance and understanding other’s point of view and said that it is very important for peaceful co existence in a pluralistic society. US Consul General Kirsten K. Hawkins while speak­ing on the occasion said that youth can play a ro­bust role for peace. Executive Director of Chanan Development Association Muhammad Shahzad Khan, Shahnaz Fateh, Shireen Sikandar, Humira Aslam and others also addressed the ceremony. Ms. Shiza Fatima Khawaja (Former Special As­sistant on Juvenile Affairs), Faiza Malik (Former MPA), Ms. Sabiha Shaheen, Fasahat Al Hasan, Sara Imran, Fatima Jafar and many other dignitaries were present on this occasion. Meanwhile, a del­egation comprising Information Technology (IT) sector entrepreneurs called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed IT sector growth in the province during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Thursday. The delegation informed the governor about the prob­lems being faced by the IT industry. Adnan Butt, Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Shah Hussain, Kanwal Cheema, Abid Butt Samit and CEOs of various IT companies were members of the delegation. Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the goals of econom­ic development could be achieved only by creating harmony with information technology and inno­vation. He said that IT education equips the youth with the skills to earn money through online jobs. The governor said that he had formed a consortium on IT in universities, add­ing that as the chancellor, he had directed the uni­versities to organise IT trainings for students, in collaboration with the Punjab Information Tech­nology Board. Balighur Rehman said it was very important to give information technology and vo­cational training to the youth. He said that a large number of vocational courses had been started between 2013 and 2018. He said that IT and voca­tional training create employment opportunities. The delegation informed the Punjab governor that IT exports could be increased significantly with the support of the government. The delega­tion also informed their host about various prob­lems being faced by the IT industry.