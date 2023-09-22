Govt making new mines, mineral policy to protect rights of local people: Umair

QUETTA - Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan on Minerals Sardarzada Umair Muhammad Hassani said that the government was making a new Mines and Minerals Policy to protect the rights of local people and attract investors which would further increase the development of Balochistan. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in the office of the Mines and Minerals Department in Hub on Thursday.
The adviser said that the mining sector of Balochistan was being taken up on modern lines as there were vast investment opportunities in the mining sector of Balochistan to bring out the minerals here in a better way and in a modern way.
He said that our effort was to increase the royalty income of the Mining and Mineral Department to Rs15 billion annually saying that artificial intelligence engineering was being introduced in the mining sector of Balochistan. A mechanism is being created to ensure proper use of funds of companies which will bring innovation in mining industry, he added.
The adviser said that he would also visit Dera Bugti, Chagai in Loralai very soon and would inform the caretaker CM about the development of mineral resources there and the issues of the local people. The daily wages of the laborers working in Dudar Zinc Company will be fixed as per international laws, he expressed.