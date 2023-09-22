Friday, September 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hafeez steps down from PCB Cricket Technical Committee

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 22, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez announced to “quit” from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Technical Committee (CTC) ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Mohammad Hafeez announced to step down from his position as an honorary member of the PCB CTC. “I decided to leave Pakistan cricket technical committee. I served as honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity,” wrote Hafeez. “I’m always available whenever Zaka Asraf need my honest suggestions for Pakistan cricket. My best wishes for Pakistan cricket as always. Pakistan Zindabad,” he added.
The PCB has appointed former Test cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq as the head of the high-profile Cricket Technical Committee. The committee included former Test cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez. However, Inzamam was later named Pakistan’s chief selector. 
The committee was made to provide recommendations on cricket-related matters, including, but not limited to the overall domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, the appointment of the national selection committees, the appointment of national team coaches, central and domestic contracts and plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators. 

Past in Perspective

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1695278937.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023