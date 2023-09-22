Hafeez steps down from PCB Cricket Technical Committee

LAHORE-Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez announced to “quit” from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Technical Committee (CTC) ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Mohammad Hafeez announced to step down from his position as an honorary member of the PCB CTC. “I decided to leave Pakistan cricket technical committee. I served as honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity,” wrote Hafeez. “I’m always available whenever Zaka Asraf need my honest suggestions for Pakistan cricket. My best wishes for Pakistan cricket as always. Pakistan Zindabad,” he added.

The PCB has appointed former Test cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq as the head of the high-profile Cricket Technical Committee. The committee included former Test cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez. However, Inzamam was later named Pakistan’s chief selector.

The committee was made to provide recommendations on cricket-related matters, including, but not limited to the overall domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, the appointment of the national selection committees, the appointment of national team coaches, central and domestic contracts and plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators.