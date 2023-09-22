Hashoo Group welcomes Ali Ibrahim as VP, Marketing & Communications

ISLAMABAD-Hashoo Group has announced the appointment of Ali Ibrahim as the Vice President, Marketing & Communications on a group level. In his new role, he will be directly reporting to Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group, Murtaza Hashwani.

Established in 1960 by Sadruddin Hashwani, the Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning both national and international markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, PC Legacy, and Hotel One brands and has business interests encompassing the information technology, investment, minerals, commodity trading, travel and tourism, and real estate sectors.

Ali holds a master’s degree from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and has garnered international professional training experiences from the Netherlands, France, and South Africa, enhancing his global perspective and expertise. Ali has over 17 years of experience in marketing, project management, communications, and sustainability. Before joining Hashoo, Ali was serving as Head of Marketing & Communications at Mobilink Bank, Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank with over 40 million mobile wallets. Mobilink Bank is part of VEON Group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services across seven countries.

During his tenure at Mobilink Bank, Ali developed and executed the organization’s marketing, corporate communications, and sustainability strategies to enhance brand and product visibility for the business, expand its customer outreach, and cement its position as an industry leader in the spheres of digital banking, SMEs & women empowerment, and sustainable development in the country. He also advised the senior management on thought leadership, digital financial services, and stakeholder engagement.