Health experts, UNICEF stress immunisation for children’s well-being

LAHORE - The primary responsibility of parents and the fundamental right of children is to prioritise com­pleting the routine immunisation course for safe­guarding their health. This ensures that children are fully protected from diseases before starting school. Routine immunisation plays a pivotal role in disease prevention and eradication. The complete eradication of polio hinges on every child in the nation receiving full vaccination against this deadly disease. The invention of vaccines has significantly reduced child mor­tality and disease incidence. These perspec­tives were shared by public health and medical experts during a seminar on the significance of immunisation for well-being of children, in collaboration with UNICEF at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) on Thursday. Dr. Zarfashan Tahir, dean of IPH, emphasised that worldwide, parents regard child vaccination as a special priority and the child’s foremost right. How­ever, in our context, we still face challenges in fully embracing vaccination to protect our chil­dren. She urged people to dismiss any negative vaccine propaganda and ensure their children receive polio vaccines during campaigns. This way, our children can avoid lifelong disabili­ties, and the nation can be recognised as a re­sponsible and civilised global citizen.