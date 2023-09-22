Hugh Jackman to stay in touch with wife Deborra-Lee Furness despite split

LOS VEGAS-Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are reportedly still in contact with each other despite their separation. The twosome revealed they were getting a divorce after nearly three decades together, last week. A source revealed to Page Six that the former couple is determined to navigate their split together. Hence, are constantly in touch with each other. “He’s spoken to Deb and they’ve seen each other,” they said. “They speak pretty regularly.” Noting the long time period the pair were together, the insider stressed they “are always going to be friends and navigate this together.” “You just can’t be married for 27 years, share two kids and suddenly stop speaking,” they noted.

“It’s not always easy,” the source claimed, “but they’re doing okay.” Jackman and Furness announced their divorce in a joint statement to People, saying, “Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” “We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”