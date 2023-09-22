IHC issues notice under contempt of court ordinance to Senate chairman’s brother

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued show-cause under contempt of court ordi­nance to Raziq Sanjrani, broth­er of Sentae Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, for allegedly disobey­ing the court’s orders.

A single bench of IHC compris­ing Justice Babar Sattar issued the notices while hearing a peti­tion related to illegal allotment of a house in Islamabad to Raziq Sanjrnai. In this regard, the IHC bench directed him to appear before the court in person on Friday (today) and also file a re­sponse to the show-cause notice.

Justice Babar stated in his written order that Sanjrani was impleaded as a party and issued notices. He however contuma­ciously refuses to submit to the jurisdiction of the Court and filed an affidavit explaining his entitlement to accommodation under the Rules rendering him­self liable to contempt of court for failure to abide by the orders of this Court dated 01.09.2023 and 15.09.2023. The judge or­dered, “He will comply with the said orders and file his response alongwith an affidavit explain­ing his entitlement to be granted Category Type-I accommodation under the Rules by 21.09.2023.”

“Let the office also issue him a show cause notice under Sec­tion 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003, for disobeying and disregarding the orders of this Court, which render him li­able to be proceeded against and punished under Section 5 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003,” added the IHC bench.

Justice Sattar stated in his written order that the subject-matter of the petition related to illegal allotments made under the Accommodation Alloca­tion Rules, 2002 (“Rules”), to public officials, including, inter alia, allocations made and/or cancelled on the basis of extra­neous considerations such as favoritism and nepotism and allotments made in disregard of the General Waiting List (GWL) or to individuals who were not entitled. While adjudi­cating the matter this Court has passed various orders seeking relevant data from the Ministry of Housing and Works with re­gard to allotments made within Category Type-I in Islamabad in order to determine the peti­tioner’s claim as to whether or not allotments are being made or cancelled in a discriminatory manner in disregard of provi­sions of the Rules and/or in a manner that amounts to color­able exercise of authority.