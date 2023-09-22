IHC issues notice under contempt of court ordinance to Senate chairman’s brother

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued show-cause under contempt of court ordinance to Raziq Sanjrani, brother of Sentae Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, for allegedly disobeying the court’s orders.
A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar issued the notices while hearing a petition related to illegal allotment of a house in Islamabad to Raziq Sanjrnai. In this regard, the IHC bench directed him to appear before the court in person on Friday (today) and also file a response to the show-cause notice.
Justice Babar stated in his written order that Sanjrani was impleaded as a party and issued notices. He however contumaciously refuses to submit to the jurisdiction of the Court and filed an affidavit explaining his entitlement to accommodation under the Rules rendering himself liable to contempt of court for failure to abide by the orders of this Court dated 01.09.2023 and 15.09.2023. The judge ordered, “He will comply with the said orders and file his response alongwith an affidavit explaining his entitlement to be granted Category Type-I accommodation under the Rules by 21.09.2023.”
“Let the office also issue him a show cause notice under Section 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003, for disobeying and disregarding the orders of this Court, which render him liable to be proceeded against and punished under Section 5 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003,” added the IHC bench.
Justice Sattar stated in his written order that the subject-matter of the petition related to illegal allotments made under the Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002 (“Rules”), to public officials, including, inter alia, allocations made and/or cancelled on the basis of extraneous considerations such as favoritism and nepotism and allotments made in disregard of the General Waiting List (GWL) or to individuals who were not entitled. While adjudicating the matter this Court has passed various orders seeking relevant data from the Ministry of Housing and Works with regard to allotments made within Category Type-I in Islamabad in order to determine the petitioner’s claim as to whether or not allotments are being made or cancelled in a discriminatory manner in disregard of provisions of the Rules and/or in a manner that amounts to colorable exercise of authority.