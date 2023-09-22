Interim govt fully empowered under law to expedite process for SOEs privatisation: Fawad

ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hassan Fawad on Thursday clarified that the interim government is following the privatisation programme within its mandate, which was entrusted upon it by the previous elected government.

Addressing a press conference, the minister rejected the impression that caretaker government is following a special agenda. He said that interim government is fully empowered under law to expedite the process for privatization of loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Fawad Hassan Fawad said privatization process has certain timelines which cannot be skipped otherwise the financial costs of delay in these transactions will directly burden the national economy causing increase in fiscal deficit and upsurge in inflation. He clarified that the caretaker government has not added any institution or organization in the list of ‘to be privatized’ entities rather these are all those which were enlisted after due deliberations by the elected governments.

He said the purpose of privatization is to make these entities profitable and add value in their services for the people. He said PIA was facing financial issues hampering its regular functioning therefore funds were issued within forty hours to meet its needs. About Pakistan Steel Mills, the minister said its existing capacity will be increased to three million ton after its privatization. Only its operational assets will be privatized and not those outside the operational area. He advised certain elements to avoid rumours which adversely affected the financial performance and repute of state-owned enterprises listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister of Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad, said, “I just assumed charge 5 days ago and wanted to come in front of media after getting all the required briefs from the ministry but some rumors regarding privatization have been going around recently which prompted me to appear before media. It’s important to address them now instead of leaving them for later.”

He further said, “The propaganda regarding privatization claims that what we’re going to do is unconstitutional and against the law is totally wrong because last government did amendment to Election Act article 230 subsection 1 & 2 and added a provision which expanded the mandate of caretaker government. I also want to make it clear that process of privatization has timeline for each step and nobody can’t skip those timelines. The totally baseless rumor which made me laugh was that Fawad Hassan Fawad has been given the task to shut down PIA in 3 months.” “Our mandate is only to keep the procedure of privatization going which was started by elected governments,” emphasized the minister.

“When fiscal and current account deficit increases because of losses incurred by these loss making organizations, it results in inflation and decreases purchasing power of citizens because government can’t subsidize needs of the citizens.” said Fawad. “I’d also like to tell you that we will be open to the media about everything. You can talk to us or minsiter of information about anything, we’ll satisfy you and will give you answers.” said Fawad.