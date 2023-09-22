Jilani says TTP affecting Pak-Afghan ties

UNITED NATIONS - The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is caus­ing “a lot of bad blood” with Afghanistan, said Interim Foreign Minis­ter Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday urging the latter’s incumbent gov­ernment to take “solid practical steps” against the proscribed militant organisation.

In conversation with TRT World on the side­lines of the United Na­tions General Assembly in New York, Jilani said it was unfortunate that attacks within Pakistan con­tinue to emanate from Afghanistan. The interim FM urged the neighbouring country to fulfil its commit­ments regarding terrorism.

“They had committed to not allowing Afghan soil to be used against other countries,” he said, adding that TTP attacks in Pakistan stemming from Afghan­istan “remain a major concern for us”. Jilani assert­ed that Pakistan would like to see Afghanistan as a stable and prosperous country but “then the pres­ence of a large number of terrorist groups wheth­er it’s TTP or ISIS-K...and many other organisations which are based in Afghanistan,” cause a dilemma.

“They are a major concern not only for Pakistan but other regional countries as well.” The FM added that the Pakistani government has held a dialogue with the interim Afghan Taliban government tell­ing Kabul to “fulfil the commitments that they have made to Pakistan as well as the international com­munity whereby they are committed to not allow Afghan soil [to be used] against other countries”.