Jilani says TTP affecting Pak-Afghan ties

UNITED NATIONS - The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is causing “a lot of bad blood” with Afghanistan, said Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday urging the latter’s incumbent government to take “solid practical steps” against the proscribed militant organisation.
In conversation with TRT World on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Jilani said it was unfortunate that attacks within Pakistan continue to emanate from Afghanistan. The interim FM urged the neighbouring country to fulfil its commitments regarding terrorism.
“They had committed to not allowing Afghan soil to be used against other countries,” he said, adding that TTP attacks in Pakistan stemming from Afghanistan “remain a major concern for us”. Jilani asserted that Pakistan would like to see Afghanistan as a stable and prosperous country but “then the presence of a large number of terrorist groups whether it’s TTP or ISIS-K...and many other organisations which are based in Afghanistan,” cause a dilemma.
“They are a major concern not only for Pakistan but other regional countries as well.” The FM added that the Pakistani government has held a dialogue with the interim Afghan Taliban government telling Kabul to “fulfil the commitments that they have made to Pakistan as well as the international community whereby they are committed to not allow Afghan soil [to be used] against other countries”.