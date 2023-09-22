JUI,PPP welcome announcement of general elections

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has welcomed Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan’s announcement about holding of next general elections in January 2024.

The Election Commission on Thursday an­nounced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024. The timeframe that was announced by the ECP today lacks a specific date for the elections. It also exceeds the Nov 6 cut-off date suggested by President Arif Alvi by more than two months.

While welcoming the development, the Secre­tary General of JUI-F Senator Moulana Abdul Gha­foor Haydri has maintained that the JUI always demands free and fair elections on time in the country and his party considers transparent elec­tions quite vital for the political and economic sta­bility of the country. Referring to the alleged mass rigging in the last general elections held in 2018, he said we have made one thing clear to the elec­tion commission that we will resist if such rigging will be repeated again in upcoming elections.

He said we wanted transparent elections in the country and demanded that the respective district elections officers be appointed as the returning of­ficers to ensure free and fair elections.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the spokes­person of the party Aslam Ghouri also lauded the de­cision to hold the elections and termed the decision as a solution to the country’s problems. He hoped that the doubts should be ended now after the announce­ment of elections and said that now it is the respon­sibility of law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order in the country. He said our party is fully prepared for the next general elections and urged his party workers to gear up election preparations. He announced further that JUI-F will soon launch Public Liaison Campaign. Meanwhile, Rana Farooq Saeed, acting President of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab, extended a warm welcome to the re­cent decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to schedule the much-anticipated general elec­tion for January 2024.