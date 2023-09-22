Kashmir dispute’s settlement ‘indispensable’ for peace: OIC

ISLAMABAD - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Contact Group on Kashmir yesterday made it clear that Kashmir dispute’s settlement was ‘indispensable’ for peace in South Asia. The OIC reaffirmed its support to Kashmiris’ just struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions. Ministers of Foreign Affairs and senior officials of Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Niger met on the sidelines of 78th session of UN General Assembly in New York with Secretary General of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, in the chair.