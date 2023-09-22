Kashmir dispute’s settlement ‘indispensable’ for peace: OIC

ISLAMABAD - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Contact Group on Kashmir yesterday made it clear that Kashmir dispute’s settlement was ‘indispens­able’ for peace in South Asia. The OIC reaffirmed its sup­port to Kashmiris’ just strug­gle for realization of their inalienable right to self-de­termination in accordance with the relevant UN Securi­ty Council’s resolutions. Min­isters of Foreign Affairs and senior officials of Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Azer­baijan and Niger met on the sidelines of 78th session of UN General Assembly in New York with Secretary Gener­al of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, in the chair.