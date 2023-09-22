KMU hospital offers cutting-edge care, research

Peshawar - Advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Prof. Dr Riaz Anwar, stated that the hospital built for the treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Peshawar will not only provide high-quality treatment facilities for diabetes, mental diseases, cancer, stroke, chest diseases, and heart diseases but will also serve as an ideal centre for knowledge and research.

Dr. Anwar emphasized that all necessary facilities required for this hospital would be provided on a priority basis. He lauded the invaluable services rendered by KMU in health education, which he deemed exemplary for other institutions.

These remarks were made during his visit to the proposed KMUNCDS hospital, where he also addressed the inauguration ceremony of the Diploma in Preventive Cardiology and Diploma in Cardiac Rehabilitation programs as the chief guest.

Vice-Chancellor of KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Registrar Inamullah, Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Salim, Director P&D, Director Family Medicine, renowned oncologists Dr. Amjad and Dr. Fawad, and other relevant officials were present on this occasion.

Dr. Riaz Anwar, a former senior bureaucrat and diplomat who served in Pakistan and Afghanistan, expressed pride in KMU’s performance and services. He highlighted the crucial need for the KMU-NCDS hospital and how it would alleviate the growing burden of non-communicable diseases in society, providing state-ofthe- art treatment and research opportunities.

Dr. Anwar assured support for the KMU Public Health Reference Lab (PHRL) and promised to advocate for the purchase of modern nuclear radiotherapy machines.