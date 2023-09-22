KP Assembly outranks all other provincial assemblies over transparency, access to info

ISLAMABAD - A comparative analysis of performance of four pro­vincial assemblies in terms of status of transparen­cy and access to information revealed that KP As­sembly outranked all other provincial assemblies with a score of 8.5 out of 11. This is the only as­sembly which is providing live telecast of proceed­ings, according to comparative study conducted by PILDAT. Punjab Assembly was the first to have introduced live webcast of assembly proceedings in 2002 but it chose to suspend this in 2021 and has never revived the practice since. However, out of four Provincial Assemblies, only the Punjab As­sembly has provided complete attendance records of MPAs on its website. The Punjab Assembly has ranked second with a score of 7 out of 11 when compared with other assemblies. Balochistan As­sembly ranked third by securing 6.5 score out of 11 while the Sindh Assembly is providing the least information on its website and ranked at last num­ber with 5.5 score. Sindh Assembly outranked other three Provincial Assemblies in terms of sittings held during five-years of its term as it convened 326 sit­tings with an average of 65 sittings per year.