Landi Kotal hospital OPD services suspended amid protests

Khyber - Services at the Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Landi Kotal remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday in protest against the alleged malpractices of the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the health centre.

Under the banner of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA), doctors and paramedical staff initiated a protest sit-in in front of the administration block. It’s important to note that the casualty and Gynae units were still open to handle any emergency cases.

The hospital staff stated that the harsh behaviour and alleged corrupt practices of the MS compelled them to boycott their official duties in protest. They declared that they would not resume their duties until the MS was transferred.

This continued agitation has added to the difficulties faced by visiting patients, including women and children. For instance, Abdullah, an Afghan national from Jalalabad city in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, brought his ailing children to DHQ Landi Kotal for treatment.

However, to his dismay, the OPDs of the health centre were closed, forcing him to return home without the necessary medical attention. It’s worth mentioning that DHQ Hospital, Landi Kotal, typically serves around 700 OPDs daily.