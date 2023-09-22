Friday, September 22, 2023
LDA razes 40 illegal properties

Staff Reporter
September 22, 2023
LAHORE   -   The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday razed another 40 illegal constructions besides sealing 15 proper­ties during an operation in Jubilee Town and LDA Avenue One.In a decisive move directed by the Commissioner Lahore and Director General LDA, ex­tensive actions were undertaken by the teams headed by Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.In LDA Avenue One, properties situated in Blocks A, C, J and M underwent partial demolition and neutralization. Meanwhile, in Jubilee Town, encroachments in Blocks A, B and C were systematically removed.It was evi­dent that these properties had been unlawfully repurposed for commercial activities despite prior issuance of multiple notices to the property owners.

