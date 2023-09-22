Lionel Messi injured, will miss at least one game for Inter Miami

Inter Miami star forward Lionel Messi will miss Sunday’s game against Orlando City SC, coach Gerardo Martino said on Wednesday night. Defender Jordi Alba is also expected to miss the contest.

“There is no chance they will be there on Sunday. I know we have a final to play [next Wednesday] but they won’t go near the pitch if they can’t play,” Martino said after the game.

Both Messi and Alba left Wednesday night’s 4–0 victory over Toronto FC with muscle fatigue and will now prepare for the U.S. Open Cup final against Houston next Wednesday.

“They trained normally and we felt like they were ready to play. I don’t believe it’s anything new or anything worse than what they had before. It’s fatigue. We don’t think it’s a muscular injury. That’s also from a conversation that I just had with Messi. But we have to continue being careful and we’ll look at him the next few days.”

Martino added that he felt less pessimistic about the injuries to Messi and Alba after talking with them after the game. Messi has scored 11 goals and tallied five assists in 11 appearances with Inter Miami this season.