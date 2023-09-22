Man kills wife on suspicion

A man gunned down his wife on suspicion of her character in North Nazamabad here on Friday night.

Accused Abdul Ghani suspected that his wife Gulreeza had relations with another man in the locality, which the victim denied repeatedly.

On the day of the incident, the couple had a brief altercation, which led accused Abdul Ghani to kill his wife Gulreeza.

The accused after killing his wife ran away. Police after sending the dead boy for autopsy launched an investigation into the murder.

Police have recovered the murder weapon which the accused had left before escaping.