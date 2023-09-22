Friday, September 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Man kills wife on suspicion

Man kills wife on suspicion
Web Desk
11:21 PM | September 22, 2023
National

A man gunned down his wife on suspicion of her character in North Nazamabad here on Friday night.

Accused Abdul Ghani suspected that his wife Gulreeza had relations with another man in the locality, which the victim denied repeatedly.

On the day of the incident, the couple had a brief altercation, which led accused Abdul Ghani to kill his wife Gulreeza.

The accused after killing his wife ran away. Police after sending the dead boy for autopsy launched an investigation into the murder.

Police have recovered the murder weapon which the accused had left before escaping.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1695358673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023