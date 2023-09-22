Mega events planned in Punjab under new Sports Calendar 

LAHORE - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has said that several mega sports events have been planned under new two-year Sports Calendar programme. He expressed these views while chairing an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday, where various key decisions were made. Formulation of sports calendar at divisional, district and tehsil level and distribution of funds for mega sports events were also discussed during the meeting. Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, all DSOs and others were part of the meeting.