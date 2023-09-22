Mega events planned in Punjab under new Sports Calendar 

LAHORE - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has said that several mega sports events have been planned under new two-year Sports Calendar programme. He ex­pressed these views while chairing an important meet­ing here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday, where various key decisions were made. Formulation of sports calendar at divisional, district and tehsil level and distribu­tion of funds for mega sports events were also discussed during the meeting. Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tu­fail, all DSOs and others were part of the meeting.