Naila Kiani climbs Mount Manaslu, world’s 8th highest peak

LAHORE-Naila Kiani, a talented and determined young female climber from Pakistan, has achieved another milestone by scaling Mount Manaslu, the eighth tallest mountain in the world, soaring to 8,163 meters above sea level.

This time again, the expedition was fully funded by BARD Foundation. Right after the summit, Naila spoke to the media about her recent achievement. “This wonderful journey ‘I’m currently on’ has given me the chance to realize my lifelong dream. I intend to make the most of this opportunity to inspire and encourage other girls like me who might be looking for someone to guide them as they begin writing their own stories of success.”

She also thanked BARD Foundation for their constant support in her endeavors. Next on her ambitious list are Mount Cho Oyu and Mount Shishamangma, standing at 8,021 meters and 8,012 meters above sea level, respectively. Naila has already made history by becoming the first Pakistani woman to successfully climb all five of Pakistan’s 8000-meter peaks and 8 highest peaks in the world.

With this recent expedition, she now holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani woman to summit the nine highest peaks in the world. Naila is a strong and accomplished woman who is not only enhancing Pakistan’s global image but also paving the way for other aspiring women to follow their dreams and passions in the same field.

Mehreen Dawood, MD of BARD Foundation, applauded the news and said, “Naila’s inspirational journey is drawing positive attention to our country. She is a true example of resilience and strength. Such achievements will further boost tourism and the sport of mountain climbing in Pakistan and globally .It is a proud moment for BARD Foundation and our nation, and we firmly believe that with her strong determination, she will also set the precedent for other women to step up and achieve their dreams.”

BARD Foundation has always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The initiative undertaken by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood believes in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields. The purpose of the Foundation is to develop strong and confident individuals, with a special emphasis on skill construction and improvement. The Foundation extends assistance to anyone who has the spirit of adventure by becoming a part of their transformative journey.