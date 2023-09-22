No change in date for Nawaz Sharif's homecoming: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Friday that there has been no alteration in the planned date for Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, putting an end to speculations regarding the party leader's homecoming.

Interacting with media in London before an impromptu meeting which required his hurried departure to London, Shehbaz Sharif disclosed that Nawaz Sharif had summoned him for a critical consultative session.

As per Shehbaz Sharif, the agenda of today's meeting will revolve around the arrangements for Nawaz Sharif's reception upon his arrival in Pakistan.

The PML-N president refrained from making any comment on the rumors surrounding Nawaz Sharif's return, saying that a response to those propagations would be provided shortly.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz meanwhile stated that extensive preparations were being made to welcome Mian Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan. She said that today's meeting would address the reception plans for Nawaz Sharif and other relevant matters.

In attendance at the London meeting are prominent PML-N figures, including Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Mian Javed Latif, Talal Chaudhary, Abid Sher Ali and others.