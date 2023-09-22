Friday, September 22, 2023
NUST offers 6-month Certificate in Health Professions Education  

APP
September 22, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD- With a view to enhancing the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has introduced a comprehensive six-month Certificate in Healthcare Professions Education (CHPE). 

The initiative came at a time when the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) made it mandatory for all medical faculty to acquire this certification.  

CHPE has been tailored to cater to the growing demand for highly skilled educators and trainers in the healthcare industry.

Carefully designed by the experts in the field, the curriculum equips healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel as educators and mentors in these epoch-making times. 

The healthcare industry currently faces unprecedented challenges with regard to improved affordability, accessibility, and quality of healthcare. 

