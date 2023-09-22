OGDCL, NUST Forge strategic partnership to advance scientific, educational initiatives, and address critical E&P issues

ISLAMABAD-In a landmark development to address critical exploration and production (E&P) issues, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) have forged a strategic partnership to drive innovation, research, and educational excellence in Pakistan’s energy sector.

OGDCL and NUST have signed a Document of Understanding (DoU), ushering in new opportunities for innovation, research, and educational excellence in Pakistan. The DoU was signed by Ahmed Hayat Lak, CEO of OGDCL, and Dr. RizwanRiaz, Pro-Rector RIC representing NUST, in a ceremony attended by officials from both organizations. This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting journey aimed at addressing critical E&P issues while fostering a culture of innovation and research excellence within Pakistan. The formal signing ceremony took place at NUST and was followed by visits to the School of Natural Sciences & Engineering Sciences (SINES) and the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP).

OGDCL and NUST have pledged to explore a wide range of collaborative initiatives, with a primary focus on research and development (R&D) endeavors, the advancement of scientific knowledge, and innovation in Pakistan’s energy sector. By doing so, they aim to make substantial contributions to the socio-economic development of the country. Both OGDCL and NUST are excited about the potential impact of this collaboration, which extends beyond scientific and technological advancements. It also promises to enhance educational opportunities for students and professionals in the field.

This strategic partnership signifies a significant stride towards the advancement of scientific research, innovation, and educational excellence in Pakistan. OGDCL and NUST are fully committed to working closely together to identify and execute projects that will leave a lasting imprint on the nation’s scientific and technological landscape within the E&P industry.